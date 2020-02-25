Cuba Denounces Reinforcement of US Blockade

The minister also recalled that UN and WHO valued Cuban medical contribution in the battle against cholera in Haiti and Ebola in West Africa. (Photo: Cubasi).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced at the high level segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council the intensification of the US blockade and its impact on the daily life of the island.

Speaking at the forum in Geneva on Tuesday, he said that the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by Washington for six decades constitutes an act of genocide, according to the 1948 Convention to Prevent and Punish this crime, and a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of an entire people.

Rodriguez reminded the international community that the blockade applied by successive administrations in the White House, and strengthened by the current one, is based on the declared purpose of conquering the inhabitants of Cuba through hunger and desperation.

In this regard, he presented the Council with a recent example of the aggressiveness of the United States government, the use of unconventional measures to prevent the supply of fuel to the island, damaging every area of society, including sensitive sectors such as health, food, education and transport.

The minister also condemned Washington’s crusade to hinder the island’s medical cooperation with countries in need.

Rodriguez Parriila said that “With its decision to attack international medical cooperation for political reasons, the United States threatens the enjoyment of the right to health of millions of human beings who benefit from it in various latitudes.”

The minister told the forum that the suspension of health collaboration in several Latin American countries as a result of Washington’s pressure has severely affected the quality of care for 67 million people.

In recent months, Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador have given in to the White House’s hostile stance towards Cuba, which has put an end to the assistance of the island’s professionals to their country’s most vulnerable sectors.

Rodríguez highlighted at the Human Rights Council the professionalism and altruism of the more than 400,000 healthcare personnel who, in 56 years, have carried out missions in 164 countries. He also recalled that the UN and the World Health Organization valued the Cuban medical contribution in the battle against cholera in Haiti and Ebola in West Africa.

“Cuba’s response to the U.S. crusade is firm. Based on legitimate intergovernmental cooperation programs, we will continue to save lives and seek health and well-being wherever we are requested,” Rodriguez Parrilla stressed.