Cuba Chosen as One of the World’s Most Popular Tourist Destinations

The ancient city of Trinidad is one of Cuba’s best attractions. (Foto taken from Tripadvisor).

Cuba was chosen as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, according to the Travellers’ Choice Awards, given annually by the TripAdvisor travel website based on comments from its millions of members.

“Cuba’s attractions, the hospitality of its people and its safety, have earned it second place among the 10 most popular destinations in the Caribbean, and 19 among the 25 in the world,” the Cuban tourism ministry reported on Twitter when the results were announced.

Regarding beaches, Paraiso in Key Largo del Sur ranks third among world’s best just behind Baia do Sancho in Brazil and Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

Varadero beach, located on the Hicacos peninsula and 130 kilometers from Havana, is ranked ninth in the Travellers’ Choice.

Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. government, 4.275 million international visitors arrived in the country in 2019.

Founded in 2002, the Travellers’ Choice awards represent the best in service, quality and customer satisfaction, covering everything from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions and even brands and products.