Cuba and Venezuela Consolidate Strategic Projects

Delegations from Venezuela and Cuba held in Caracas a plenary session of the 20th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Delegates assessed the challenges of collaboration during 2020 from the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, to benefit the peoples of the two sister nations.

On Saturday, the two delegations assessed the sectors of oil, finance, tourism, health, and education.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Quevedo, informed that the exchange of oil supply between the two countries would be maintained.

Venezuela has been providing Cuba with goods and services since 2000. They include technical assistance and advice from public and private entities, as well as oil derivatives, within the framework of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties.

Both parties agreed that in 2020 they would work to guarantee medical inputs for the implementation of 12 projects in ophthalmology and dentistry aimed at all sectors of the Venezuelan population.

As part of the encounter, both countries evaluated the introduction of the petro cryptocurrency in the payment of exchanges in the tourism and foreign trade sectors to strengthen the Venezuelan economic system and production.