Cuba Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in the World

Cuba was placed in the list of the 25 most popular destinations in the world corresponding to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, the largest travel website worldwide, and based on the opinions and ratings of millions of its members.

As published by Granma newspaper, these annual awards reflect “the best of the best” in terms of service, quality and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodation to destination and attractions.

In the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, Cuba appeared 19th among the preferred tourist destinations, thanks to valuations that highlight the country’s wonderful culture, safety and magnificent beaches.

The travelers also chose the Cuban beaches of Paraiso and Varadero among the best in the world, by placing them third and ninth, in that order.

The list of award-winning destinations also includes UK, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Thailand, among other countries.