Cuba Allows Docking of British Cruise Ship

Given the urgency of the situation and the risk to sick people’s lives,

the Cuban government has decided to allow this ship to dock. (Photo: CNN).

The British ship, which carries a small number of travellers affected by coronavirus, has been desperately searching for a landing after being denied access to multiple ports in the Caribbean

In response to a request from the British government, Cuba will allow the docking of the cruise ship MS Braemar, belonging to the Fred Olsen line, with a small number of travelers affected by the new coronavirus, and their repatriation by air.

ACN subsequently issued a statement from the Cuban foreign ministry on the matter.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba

Last March 13, the UK government asked the Cuban authorities for permission to dock the cruise ship MS Braemar, belonging to the Fred Olsen line, in a Cuban port with a small number of travellers affected by the new coronavirus (SARS CoV 2/Covid-19) and to repatriate them by air.

Given the urgency of the situation and the risk to sick people’s lives, the Cuban government has decided to allow this ship to dock and will adopt the health measures established to receive all citizens on board, under the protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

In cooperation with the British authorities, Cuba has arranged that once the

cruiser arrive in national territory, these travellers will be returned safely and immediately to the UK on charter flights.

These are times of solidarity, of considering health as a human right, of strengthening international cooperation to face our common challenges, values essential to the humanist practice of the Revolution and of our people.