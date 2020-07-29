COVID-19 Positive Cases Increasing in Cuba during Recent Days

There were no deaths on the day, only two medical discharges and one patient was reported in critical condition.

Cuba studied 3,235 samples resulting in 33 positive ones. The country has accumulated 256,996 samples and 2,588 positives (1.01%).

At the close of July 28, 326 patients remained in hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 3,339 are being monitored in primary health care.

The 33 diagnosed cases are Cubans. Of these, 24 (72.7%) were contact of confirmed cases, seven (21.3%) with source of infection abroad, and in two (6.0) the source of infection is not specified.

Out of the 33 new cases, 14 (42.4%) were men and 19 (57.6%) women. The age groups affected were: 41-59 years old with 14 cases (42.4%), under 20 with 11 cases (33.3%), followed by the 20-40 with five cases (15.1%) and over 60 with three (9.1%). 57.6% (19) of confirmed cases were asymptomatic.

There were no deaths on the day, only two medical discharges and one patient was reported in critical condition.

The Ministry of Public Health warns of the increase in confirmed cases and emphasizes the need to continue implementing hygienic measures and the responsibility of the population.