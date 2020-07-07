COVID-19: More Help from Cuba in Africa

Eugenio Martinez, director general of Latin America and the Caribbean at the foreign ministry, said on Twitter that a group of Cuban professionals travelled to the African continent to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.
The departure of 76 Cuban health professionals to Equatorial Guinea along with 19 to Sierra Leone and 16 to Sao Tome and Principe is the latest contribution of #Cuba in international cooperation with our African brothers to mitigate and confront the pandemic#COVID19 #CubaSalvaVidas, the diplomat tweeted.
The brigade is made up of 16 professionals, including nine women and seven men, 11 doctors, five nurses and one administrator, representing eight Cuban provinces.