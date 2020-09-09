COVID-19 Is Back in Sancti Spiritus

This was announced by Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, in today’s press conference

After four months without reporting indigenous transmission cases, four people were reported infected with SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba.

In the usual press conference broadcast daily on Cuban television, Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, said that this province accumulates 79 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.