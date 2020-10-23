COVID-19 in Cuba: Sancti Spiritus Keeps on the Rise

The results of more than 1 000 PCR samples are still to be received from the laboratories.

(Photo: Yoán Pérez / Escambray).

Sancti Spiritus with complex epidemiological situation due to COVID-19. Most cases are reported in the municipalities of Sancti Spiritus and Cabaiguan

People infected with COVID-19 continue increasing in the province of Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, especially in its capital municipality, where cases have not stopped being confirmed during the last fifteen days.

With the seven new cases informed on the Thursday report — five from Sancti Spíritus and two from Cabaiguán—, the province accumulates 343 patients since September 8, almost five times the number of cases reported during the first wave of the new coronavirus here.

According to Provincial Health Director, Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, most of those so far identified with SARS-CoV-2 have been contacts of previously confirmed cases and were identified via the outbreak controls opened in the territory.

Three of the four local transmission events opened in the province are localized in the capital municipality (Sancti Spiritus), in addition to over a dozen outbreak controls. Similar controls exist in the municipalities of Cabaiguán, Yaguajay and Fomento, with a declining trend in the last two.