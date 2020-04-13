COVID-19 Cases Rises to 726 in Cuba with Three New Deaths

Control sites have been established in different in bordering sites of the territory. (Photo: Alipio Martínez).

As the closing of April 12, 57 new tests were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Cuba, raising the total number of cases in the country to 726, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported this Monday, with three new deaths and 29 other medical discharges.

Of the 726 patients diagnosed with the disease, 568 show stable clinical evolution; 21 have died, two have been evacuated and 121 have been discharged; seven patients are reported to be in a critical state and seven in a serious condition.

Two thousand 305 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 8,360 people are being observed in

their homes by Primary Health Care. For COVID-19, 2, 076 cases were studied, with a total of 17,133 samples taken.

Of the 57 new confirmed cases, 56 were Cuban citizens and one foreigner (Bolivia). Of these, one has a source of infection abroad (Spain), 49 were contacts of confirmed cases, and in seven the source of infection is still to be determined.

Among the new cases diagnosed, 35 are female (61.4 %) and 22 are male (38.5 %). The most affected age groups are: under 40 years (17) and 40 to 60 years (14), representing 29.8 % and 24.5 % respectively. 63.1% (36) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.