Coronavirus in Cuba: No Deaths for 13 Consecutive Days

A total of 2 413 positive cases have been so far identifed across the island.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were ten new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,413 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours —up until 12 midnight Thursday night— fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the 13 consecutive day that there have been no deaths from COVID-19. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2 249 patients have recovered —with five patients released from hospitalization during the day on Thursday.