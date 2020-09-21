Coronavirus in Cuba: 50 New Cases, One Person Reported Dead

Among the new cases there are 10 under 18 years of age, which amounts to 550

Cuban News Agency

21 September, 2020

anti-coronavirus measures in primary schools in sancti spiritus, cuba
Anti-coronavirus measures are strictly obeyed in every school of Sancti Spiritus.
(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Cuba reported Monday 50 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 5,141 in the country, one death and 50 new medical discharges.

At the close of September 20, 7, 794 patients are in hospitals, of which 5, 880 are under surveillance, 1, 353 suspected and 561 confirmed, 548 have stable clinical evolution, four in critical and nine in serious condition; one death during the day and 4, 462 recovered (87% of those infected), the ministry of public health said in its daily report.

Out of the 50 diagnosed cases, 48 are Cubans and two are foreign residents in the country.

Of these, 40 were contacts of confirmed cases and 10 without a specific source of infection. Thirty five (70%) were asymptomatic, totaling 3,060 that represent 59.5% of those confirmed so far.

