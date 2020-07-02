Coronavirus in Cuba: 5 New Cases, No Deaths

Of those diagnosed, 4 (80%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in 1 (20%) the source of infection is not specified.

Cuba studied 2,309 samples, resulting in 5 positive ones. The country accumulated 175,372 samples and 2,353 are positive (1.3%).

At the close of July 1, 119 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 144 people are being monitored in their homes by Primary Health Care.

Two (40%) were women and three (60%) men. By age group: under 20 years of age, 2 cases (40%) and between 40-60 years of age, 3 cases (60%). One (20%) of the positive cases was asymptomatic.

Havana, the most affected province by COVID-19 and with the greatest epidemiological complexity, is getting ready for the recovery phase, to begin on Friday, July 3.

Permanent attention will be given to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly living alone and psychiatric patients.

Since a week ago, the Cuban capital has been fulfilling the epidemiological indicators for the initial phase of the first stage of recovery, but work has been done to undertake it gradually and at the same time continue developing the capacity to confront the coronavirus.