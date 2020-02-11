Commitment and interaction with the population key to work of governors and lieutenant governors

Diaz-Canel interacting with the population following inauguration of provincial governors and lieutenant governors. (Photo: Estudio Revolución)

“The Provincial government must work in a close relationship with the people. It represents the state and has as its fundamental mission the economic and social development of the territory,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel told provincial governors and lieutenant governors in a meeting held Monday.

He urged the new authorities, sworn in February 8, to work with commitment and dedication, thinking of Cuba, thinking as a country, within a context of total hostility from the United States government

He detailed the responsibilities of governors and the lieutenant governors, and emphasized the importance of constant interaction with the population and with representatives of different sectors, including the artists, business leaders, scientists, educators, and the media. He emphasized consistent follow up on the solution of concerns and proposals expressed by the population, and the urgency with which authorities must address these issues, including much-discussed illegalities: “We enforce regulations with the self-employed, but not those selling products outside stores,” the President noted, adding that this problem must be attacked everywhere, along with illegal sales of medicine.

He focused on demographic dynamics, saying that infertile couples and mothers with two or more children with housing problems should be receive differentiated treatment. Referring to the Provincial Council, the President insisted that it be characterized by vitality and dynamism, to ensure that problems do not accumulate; that governors must conduct rigorous economic analyses in the regions. “This is also thinking about Cuba, thinking as a country, and this is what the Revolution needs.”

Also attending the meeting were Vice President of the Republic Salvador Valdés Mesa; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; and the President and Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández and Ana María Mari Machado, respectively.