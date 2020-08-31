Sancti Spiritus to Resume Classes in September

Educational institutions will open under strict hygienic-sanitary measures.

More than 450 educational institutions will reopen this September 1st to resume the 2019-2020 school year

On the first of September, more than 68 000 students from Sancti Spíritus will be back to classes in order to complete the 2019-2020 school year, which was interrupted in the country due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the Provincial Director of Education, Andrei Armas Bravo, educational institutions will open under strict hygienic-sanitary measures, and avoiding overcrowding in the classrooms. In this sense, new areas have been arranged in order to ensure physical distance between students.

Classes have been scheduled at different times for each grade, which is valid for the different types of education that exist in the province, he added.