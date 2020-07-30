Brazilian Nurses Make 30% of COVID-19 Death in the World

In Brazil there is an average of 2.4 nursing professional deaths every 24 hours. (Photo taken from https://www.brasildefato.com.br).

At least 316 nurses have died while working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 in Brazil, so they account for 30% of deaths in that category in the world.

According to the Nursing Observatory, an instrument created by the Federal Nursing Council (COFEN), 64% of that total (assistants, technicians, attendants) are women, who are the majority of workers in that profession.



Most deaths (35.4%) occurred in the Southeast region, which includes the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espiritu Santo, followed by the territorial divisions in the Northeast (27.2%) and North (21.5%) regions, where the poorest people live and medical structures are the most precarious.



Brazil has also reported more than 2.4 deaths every 24 hours, according to the Nursing Observatory, in addition to 30,043 nurses who were infected by the new coronavirus.



Of more than 16 million Covid-19 cases in the world, nearly 1.1 million are medical professionals.