Bitterly Cold Weather in Sancti Spiritus, Central Cuba

Residents of Sancti Spiritus have been finally able to wear their coats this winter.

(Photo: Reidel Gallo / Escambray).

Although no new record was reported, temperatures dropped significantly in several regions of the province

Very cold temperatures were recorded early morning on Wednesday, January 22 in island areas and in the Escambray mountain range, in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus. For example, in Topes de Collantes the thermometers showed temperatures of 6.5 ºC, in Trinidad 10.4 and between 11 and 12 degrees in the towns of Banao, El Jibaro and San Marcos, and in the city of Sancti Spiritus.

According to the weather note number one, issued by the Forecast Group of the Provincial Meteorological Center, this decrease is associated with the masses of cold, dry and stable air established in the province after the passage of the eighth cold front of the current winter season.

These are the lowest temperatures recorded so far this winter in Sancti Spiritus while for the rest of the day maximum temperatures are forecast that will also reach the lowest values.

For its part, Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology predicts that the next morning will be also very cold in the west and center of the country, with minimum temperatures between 9 and 12 degrees, lower in some interior localities and higher in coastal areas.