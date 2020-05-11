Attention to Pregnant Women Continues in Sancti Spiritus Despite Pandemic

According to current protocols, women are programmed at least ten consultations

during pregnancy. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Despite the complex epidemiological situation, the Maternal and Child Program guarantees care for pregnant women

In the midst of the complex epidemiological situation caused by the novel coronavirus, medical attention to pregnant women continues in the province of Sancti Spiritus according to established protocols.

Dr. Frank García González, head of the Maternal and Child Care Program (PAMI) at the Provincial Health Office, told Escambray that the prenatal follow-up of every pregnant woman continues to be a priority in order to guarantee satisfactory births.

According to current protocols, women are programmed at least ten consultations during pregnancy, as well as ultrasounds and complementary tests, all of which take place even in times of pandemic.

In order to prevent COVID-19 and to guarantee scheduled follow-ups of pregnant women, the Defense Councils in each territory organize their transfer to health institutions when necessary, while primary and secondary health care personnel pay visits to maternity homes in order to avoid unnecessary travels. On the other hand, measures have been also taken in doctor’s offices, polyclinics, hospitals an maternity homes to prevent infections, added Dr. García González.

So far, only two pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19 in this province.

According to experts, up to now, unlike Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic, in which pregnant women were a high-risk group, in COVID-19 the data is manifested without differences with the general population.