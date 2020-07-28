Artemisa and Havana Report Most COVID-19 Cases in Cuba

Health authorities emphazise the need to watch measures in order to avoid a setback. (Photo: Tony Hernández Mena).

Cuba studied for COVID-19 3,346 samples resulting in 23 positive ones. The country accumulated 253,761 samples and 2,555 confirmed results (1.01%).

At the close of July 27, 284 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 153 people are being monitored in primary health care.

The 23 cases diagnosed are Cubans. Of these, 22 (95.6%) were contact of confirmed cases and one (4.3%) with a source of infection abroad.

The age groups affected were: 20-39 years old with nine cases (39.1%), 40-59 with seven cases (30.4%), followed by the group under 20 years old with four cases (17.4%) and over 60 with three ( 13%). Thirteen (56.5%) of the cases were asymptomatic.

Out of the 2,555 patients diagnosed with the disease in Cuba, 114 (4.5%) remain in hospital, and 100% show stable clinical evolution. There were 87 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 2,352 recovered (92%) (one

discharge on the day). There were no critical or serious patients reported.