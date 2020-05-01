Another 36 COVID-19 Cases Identified in Cuba

Cuban health workers celebrate May Day from the front line against COVID-19. (Photo: MINSAP).

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 36 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 1,537 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Thursday night — unfortunately, there were three more deaths of patients from the coronavirus. There are a total of 64 who have died from COVID-19 in Cuba.

To date, 714 patients have recovered — with an additional 33 released from hospitals during the day on Thursday.