Andorra Health Minister Praises Work of Cuban Medical Brigade

Martínez Benazet with the members of the Cuban health brigade. (Photo taken from https://www.diariandorra.ad).

The Minister of Health of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, has praised the work of the Cuban medical brigade that worked for three months in this European country in the fight against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus and returns this Wednesday to the Caribbean nation.

“It has been a luxury to have the Cuban medical brigade in Andorra,” the minister stressed in a video sent to Prensa Latina news agency from the Panorama Hotel, which served as the home 39 health professionals from the largest of the Antilles.

Martinez Benazet went to the hotel in Andorra la Vieja, the capital of the Principality, to say goodbye to the members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent, who return to the island this Wednesday after completing their mission.

The Andorran minister of health said that when the team of Cuban professionals arrived in late March, the Pyrenean nation was already badly hit by COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“We had an infection rate of 1,100 people per 100,000 inhabitants, equivalent to those in the most affected cities in Europe,” he recalled.

However, he considered that thanks to a combination of factors, the virus was quickly controlled and achieved one of the lowest death rates in the area of this small state, with some 77,000 inhabitants and located between Spain and France.

Among these elements, he mentioned the discipline of the citizens, who followed the guidelines of the health authorities and were confined to their homes, a health system with a certain robustness and the reinforcement of that system with the doctors and nurses of Cuba.

“We were able to give everyone the same care and opportunities and, fortunately, we did not have to limit access to intensive care units as happened elsewhere,” the minister stressed. “And we have done all this together, among the authorities here, our citizens and with the Cuban brigade,” he emphasized.

“So many thanks to the Cuban brigade, which is now Andorra’s sister brigade,” said Martínez Benazet, who said that authorities of the Principality were very happy and grateful for the contribution of the island’s health workers.