Acute Respiratory Infections Decrease in Sancti Spiritus

In Sancti Spiritus, Acute Respiratory Infections are kept on daily epidemiological surveillance. (Photo: Yanela Pérez / Escambray).

According to specialists, the use of face masks has contributed to a notable decrease in respiratory diseases in the province

The use of face masks imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the reduction of Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) so common at this time of year in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba.

Dr. Agnie Fernández González, a specialist in Hygiene and Epidemiology said that as never before less than 1 000 ARI consultations are being reported weekly.

“From January to March there was an increase in respiratory infections, but as of April they have behaved on success, that is, they have decreased compared to the same period of time in previous years. This is due, to a large extent, to the use of face masks, which has allowed the decrease in respiratory tract diseases in general”, said the doctor.

In addition to the COVID-19 cases reported in the territory, common cold has been the most frequent respiratory condition treated in adults while the respiratory syncytial virus has been most frequently isolated in pediatric patients.