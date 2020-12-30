Abortion in Argentina: Safe, Legal and Free of Charge

The law made Argentina the third Latin American nation to legalize abortion, after Uruguay and Cuba. (Photo taken from www.pagina12.com.ar).

The Senate of Argentina approved early Wednesday morning the bill of Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE), so the new norm passes now to the national Executive power for its passage.

“With 38 affirmative votes, 29 negative votes and 1 abstention, the project of access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy and post-abortion care is approved,” the upper house indicated on its Twitter account.

The first draft of the bill on the legalization of abortion was created in 2006. (Photo taken from www.pagina12.com.ar).

After the enactment, the regulation will proceed, “an instance in which some changes will be introduced that do not modify the spirit of the norm,” explained the teleSUR journalist, Carolina Silvestri. She emphasized that, with 68 senators present and four absent, the upper house “finally heard the historic demand of feminism” in the South American country.

Women celebrate the adoption of the new law in Argentina. (Photo taken from www.pagina12.com.ar).

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, highlighted this Wednesday, after the Senate approved the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law (IVE), that abortion is now safe, legal and free of charge.