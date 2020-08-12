35 New COVID-19 Cases over the Last 24 Hours, Cuba

4 256 samples were studied for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 35 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 3 128 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours —up until 12 midnight Tuesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 88 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1 135 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of which 30 are under surveillance, 571 suspected of the coronavirus and 534 confirmed.

For COVID-19, 4 256 samples were studied, resulting in 35 positive samples. Cuba has accumulated 309 908 samples and 4 256 positive ones.

Of the diagnosed patients, 17 are female and 18 are male. Of the 35 patients, 19 showed no symptoms of the disease. According to age groups, 22 of the patients were under 40 years old.

As of Wednesday, 2 504 patients have recovered —with 32 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.