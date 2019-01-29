Young from Sancti Spiritus support Constitutional Referendum

The Young Communist Union (UJC) in the province of Sancti Spíritus, with the rest of the student organizations and the masses of the territory, work to ensure the participation of all the people in the Constitutional Referendum on February 24.

Belkis León Gómez, who is at the head of the Ideological Department of the Provincial Committee of the UJC, stressed the importance of the participation of all the people in the vote on February 24, but she said that this should be done by conscience and understanding the value of the Law of laws

“This is a transcendental moment that we have today’s youth and the people in general to support the new Constitution is nothing more than approve that document that will rule in our country from that day.

The youth leader pointed out that they have been working with the student and youth universe, so that they approach the constitutional text, to reach the conscientious referendum of the YoVotoSi.

León Gómez highlighted the participation of the pioneers in the voting on February 24, since more than eight thousand children will be guarding the polls that day.

However, at this time the new pines develop actions in neighborhoods and communities of the territory to encourage the family to give the Yes for Cuba from early hours.

Finally, the youth leader said that the young people of Sancti Spiritus are ready to approve the Constitution submitted to a popular referendum on February 24, 2019.