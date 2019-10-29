Vladimir Putin Welcomes Diaz-Canel in Moscow

The Russian president asserted he would gladly accept the invitation to visit Cuba. (Photo: Hansell Oro Oro).

Miguel Diaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin, presidents of Cuba and Russia, respectively, held talks today at the Novoe Ogoriovo residence, outside Moscow, as part of the Cuban president’s working visit to that Eurasian nation.

Putin stressed both countries continue high-level exchanges, cooperate and actively support each other worldwide, Prensa Latina reported. Russia has always sympathized, especially, with Cuba’s independent position, with its sovereign policy, he added.

The Russian president asserted he would gladly accept the invitation to visit Cuba and congratulated Diaz-Canel on his election this month as president.

He also recalled that in 2018, the Cuban president made an official visit to Russia, but now he is doing so for the first time as head of state, as established in the new Constitution.

Both leaders addressed the excellent state of economic-commercial cooperation and reviewed ongoing and prospective projects, among other issues of common interest.

For his part, Diaz-Canel described the meeting as sincere, truthful and hopeful, because of the expectations it raises for bilateral economic relations in very difficult times for the Caribbean nation, affected by the tightening of the U.S. blockade.