Vietnamese Foreign Minister Arrives in Cuba

The distinguished visitor was welcomed by Emilio Lozada, director general of Multilateral Affairs of Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: Omara García Mederos / ACN).

Pham Binh Min, first vice president and minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, arrived in Cuba this Sunday evening on an official visit.

Upon his arrival at the terminal 3 of José Martí International Airport, he was greeted by Emilio Lozada, director general of Multilateral Affairs of Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his stay on the island, the Vietnamese leader will have a meeting with Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, and they plan to sign an agreement on political consultations between their respective departments. He will also meet with Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and pay tribute to José Martí and Ho Chi Ming.

The visit of the Vietnamese diplomat to Cuba continues the frequent exchanges of high-level delegations between the two countries in recent times.

Cuba was the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam (December 2, 1960) and Fidel Castro, the only statesman to visit the Asian nation in the middle of the war, in September 1973.