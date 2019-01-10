Venezuela: Nicolás Maduro Sworn in for 2nd Presidential Term

On May 20 last year, Nicolás Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela with 67.7 percent of the vote

Venezuela President Maduro began his second term in office Thursday after he was sworn in at the country’s supreme court as several world leaders and delegations from around the globe attended the event.

Maduro takes up a new term for which he has committed to “promote the changes that are needed in Venezuela, to defend the right to peace and respect for the Constitution.”

On May 20 last year, Nicolás Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela with 67.7 percent of the vote

The inauguration comes amid threats of military interventions and coups against the progressive government by the United States and its allies in Latin America. Maduro’s new mandate also comes despite the economic war that has been unleashed against the Maduro government by the United States and its European allies using economic sanctions.

A day earlier, Maduro warned that his country was facing a coup attempt ordered by the Donald Trump administration and the so-called Lima Group, the anti-Venezuelan organization founded in 2016 and includes 14 American states who are led by right-wing governments.