Venezuela Announces Closure of Borders Amid Intervention Threats

Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez announced Wednesday the suspension of flights and closure of Venezuelan borders with the island of Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire in response to the interventionist threats that the South American country is experiencing.

Rodriguez urged that “the best humanitarian aid they can give the people of Venezuela is to return the resources, which they are stealing,” rebuking the United States and the economic blockades that affect the country.

She added said the government extends an invitation to the right-wing opposition for restoring dialogue and resuming diplomatic mechanisms, an invitation that has repeatedly made the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In addition, Rodriguez called for unity among the Venezuelan people against the interference threats that have been leveled against the country for this Feb. 23 seeking to violate the sovereignty of Venezuelan territory by announcing an illegal entry of the aid into the country.