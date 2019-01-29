Vegueros from Sancti Spiritus Promotes Tobacco Harvesting

The vegueros from Sancti Spiritus are already working on the collection of cujes from the current tobacco campaign that is committed to harvesting 2 million 300 thousand cujes, including the modalities of sun, in stick and cover.

Alfredo Gómez Pérez, Agricultural Director of the Collection and Benefit Company, said that the plantations show a good development with yields above the planned, despite the slight effects of blue mold in some vegas.

He explained that this is influenced both by the favorable weather conditions and the fact that most of the sowing of the leaf was carried out during the months of October and November, considered optimal for the crop to guarantee then two or more cuts of the layer .

The director said that there are all the conditions for the province to comply with its plan of production of net tobacco up to 3 thousand 704 tons, for which the planting has been extended until the end of January.