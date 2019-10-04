University of Havana Bestows Honoris Causa Title on Dmitri Medvedev

Miriam Nicado, member of the Political Bureau and rector of the institution granted the recognition to the distinguished visitor. (Photo: ACN).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, on official visit to Cuba, received the tittle Honoris Causa in Political Sciecnce from the University of Havana, in a ceremony to held in the Aula Magna.

Before Medvedev concludes his stay in Cuba, he is scheduled to attend the implementation of a secondary oil recovery project in western Mayabeque province, about 43 kilometers south of Havana.

On Thursday, the distinguished visitor was welcomed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, and by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba.

So far, both nations have joined in initiatives such as energy, transportation, industry, biotechnology, and agriculture, as well as in collaboration in customs and innovation.

Medvedev also visited Havana’s National Capitol, seat of the Cuban Parliament, where Russian collaboration has been crucial for the restoration of the Statue of the Republic and the golden dome.

Cuba and Russia maintain relations based on traditional friendship ties, which have resulted in constant exchange and political dialogue at the highest level in mutual interest fields.