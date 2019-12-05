UNESCO Director General Begins Official Visit to Cuba

Audrey Azoulay upon arrival at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport. (Photo: Omara García Mederos / ACN).

The Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, is starting her activities in Cuba this Thursday which include a meeting with Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, stands out.

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed on Twitter the arrival of the UNESCO’s executive.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel also recalled the Caribbean country’s cooperation links with the international organization.

Azoulay’s agenda includes a visit to the Convent of Santa Clara, headquarters of the Caribbean-European Union-UNESCO project, and the recently restored Rafael María de Mendive primary school, the former school of San Pablo where Cuba’s National Hero José Martí studied.

On Friday, UNESCO’s Director-General will tour the Sierra del Rosario Biosphere Reserve in the western province of Artemisa.

On Saturday, the visitor will exchange at the Cuban Art Factory in Havana, where she will enjoy an exhibition of the Caribbean nation’s intangible heritage.

One of UNESCO’s objectives is to promote international co-operation, and its programs contribute to the achievement of the of the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.