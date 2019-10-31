UE Won’t Reopen Brexit Deal Negotiations

The United Kingdom should have left the EU on March 31, in tune with the results of the 2016 referendum.

The European Union (EU) on Thursday repeated its refusal to resume the negotiations on the terms for the United Kingdom’s withdrawal, also known as Brexit.

The statement was made by European Commission Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva after the bloc approved a three-month postponement of the Brexit.



‘In this decision (on the postponement), the EU, according to the agreement with the United Kingdom, made it clear that the withdrawal agreement is not up for reopening,’ Andreeva pointed out.



The Brexit deal was agreed upon by the EU and former British Prime Minister Theresa May a year ago, but it was rejected on three occasions by the House of Commons.



The United Kingdom should have left the EU on March 31, in tune with the results of the 2016 referendum; however, due to the disagreement in Parliament, the exit was postponed, first for April, later for October 31, and now for January 2020.