Horseback riding was among the many offers available in the ecological reserve.

(Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

The participants in the 12th TURNAT event were invited to visit Lomas de Banao (Banao Hills) Ecological Reserve, one of the wild spots included in the tour around Sancti Spiritus, in central Cuba. Over 260 endemic species are found in this nature reserve many of which are said to be native to this region.