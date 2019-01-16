Trinidad Welcomes Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel (+photos)

16 January, 2019

Residents of Trinidad gave a mass welcome to the Cuban President. (Photo: Juan Carlos Castellón).

Diaz-Canel tours sites of socioeconomic interest in the third village founded in Cuba, where he inaugurated a homemade beer and malt factory

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received a warm welcome by the people of Trinidad, whose Historical Center was declared 30 years ago as a World Heritage Site by Unesco, together with the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills).

Residents of Trinidad with Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel. (Photo: Lisandra Gómez).

In the continuation of the governmental visit paid today to the province of Sancti Spíritus, the president travelled to the ancient village of Trinidad, where he inaugurated the Santa Ana Factory, belonging to the Extra-Hotel Branch Palmares S.A. Sancti Spíritus, built with the purpose of diversifying tourist offers and increasing income in foreign currency.

Díaz-Canel during the inauguration of the beer and malt factory. (Photo: @LisyGg).

This mini-industry manufactures beer and malt in the traditional way. It was built with an Austrian technology and its execution corresponds to the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Cuban Revolution.

