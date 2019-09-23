Trinidad de Cuba to Welcome 12th Nature Tourism Event, TURNAT 2019

Toursits enjoy the surroundings of the Caburni Waterfall in Topes de Collantes National Park.

(Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

The 12th Nature Tourism Event, TURNAT 2019, organized by the ECOTUR SA Travel Agency, the Ministry of Tourism and the Cuba Travel Business Group, is about to kick off. Trinidad de Cuba, one of the most awaited stops of the event has prepared itself thoroughly so that everything goes like clockwork.

Once the activities scheduled for the Ciénaga de Zapata, in the province of Matanzas, and later in the sister province of Cienfuegos are completed, all eyes will be focused on Trinidad and its Historic Center, the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills), the mountainous region of Topes de Collantes, as well as other places of the so-called Third Village of Cuba and its surroundings, including beach and sun proposals.

TURNAT 2019, to take place between September 24 and 29, is aimed at promoting Cuba as a nature, adventure and rurality tourist destination, with a unique potential in Trinidad, where the event’s activities will be taking place from September 26.

Hiking, ecotourism and fluvial tours, bird watching, canopy, diving, sport fishing and for the first time kayak crossing, are among the activities to be enjoyed by travel agents, tour operators and specialized media participating in the event.

The program also includes conferences, a commercial exchange for the participants to show their nature tourism offers, and the celebration of the International Tourism Day on September 27 under the motto: “Turismo y empleo: un futuro mejor para todos” (“Tourism and employment: a better future for all”).

In Cuba there were always leisure facilities located in natural environments, but it was in 2000 that the Ministry of Tourism launched a coherent and comprehensive program with that included regulations and laws on this modality that has been gaining followers around the world.

Cuban nature tourism promotion programs respect the current national legislation for the protection and conservation of native flora and fauna and the environment in general, while promoting the observation of birds and other zoological and natural species.

Translated from Radio Trinidad