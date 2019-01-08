Trinidad de Cuba Still Captivating after 505 Years

This picturesque city is one of the most unique places in Cuba. Many people —inside and outside the country— consider Trinidad an exceptional place

Trinidad is about to celebrate the 505th anniversary of its foundation. The picturesque city, located in the south of the province of Sancti Spíritus, is one of the most unique places in Cuba and holds the titles of Cultural Heritage of Humanity and World Crafts City.

Duznel Zerquera, director of the City’s Conservator Office, believes that despite the changes imposed by tourism and self-employment, many people —inside and outside the country— consider Trinidad an exceptional place.

According to him and other specialists, the former village founded in January, 1514 has preserved its typology. For example, the city keeps the courtyard houses as well as its urban authenticity, because when you walk the streets you can see a typological unity within the context. That is the essence of the title granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

In previous interviews, Zerquera pointed out that Trinidad has been gradually changing from a domestic town into a location that is increasingly providing services which are mostly absorbed by the historic center, a fact to take into consideration at present moment. Taking this into account, the so-called City Museum of the Caribbean faces immediate challenges like the development of other areas to host some of the services currently concentrated in its oldest district.

Recognized in the world for its mansions and cobbled streets, for its craft traditions or for its natural attractions, the city is still a destination not to be missed by for those who want to know the Caribbean nation.

Source: ACN Translation: Escambray