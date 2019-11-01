Trinidad de Cuba, One of UNESCO’s 66 New Creative Cities

Since this October 30, the Cuban cities of Trinidad and Havana are part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

The ancient city of Trinidad, located in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, was designated this 30 October 2019 —along with other 65 cities from around the world—, as a UNESCO Creative City by the Director-General of that organization, Audrey Azoulay.

According to https://en.unesco.org, the UNESCO Creative Cities bring a tangible contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through innovative thinking and action. Through their commitment, cities are championing sustainable development actions that directly benefit communities at urban level.

“All over the world, these cities, each in its way, make culture the pillar, not an accessory, of their strategy”, said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.“This favours political and social innovation and is particularly important for the young generations”.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network now counts a total of 246 cities.

The member cities that form part of the Network come from all continents and regions with different income levels and populations. They work together towards a common mission: placing creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable, in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.