Trinidad de Cuba Looks Forward to Become Gastronomy City

The gourmet seminar brought together UNESCO personalities and specialists

from Cuba as well as from several other countries. (Photo: José Rafael Gómez Reguera).

The First Gourmet Seminar Trinidad 2018 held last September was a step in favor of the aspiration of Trinidad to become a Gastronomic City of the World

The city of Trinidad, declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 1988, together with the Valley of the Sugar Mills, not only bets for its architecture and craftsmanship to continue standing out among the most visited cities in Cuba. It now aspires to become a gastronomic destination for tourists from around the world.

The initiative arose some time ago from the theoretical contributions made by local researchers who brought to light several recipes and ingredients considered very typical of the region. There is also the academic training of chefs and other cuisine specialties present in state institutions and in the more than a hundred private restaurants that exist in the also called City Museum of the Caribbean.

According to Sergio Eduardo Chinea Díaz, president of the Culinary Association of Cienfuegos, and deputy member of the National Executive Council in charge of the central region of the country, there is no doubt that Trinidad is already a gastronomic destination because there is no other place in Cuba that meets the requirements to achieve such condition.

Chinea Díaz highlighted the quality of the seafood available in Trinidad, as well as the variety and richness of agricultural products. So, there is argument to distinguish local dishes and to support the proposal, he added.

At the end of September 2018, Trinidad hosted the First Traditional Gourmet Seminar 2018 organized by the Office of the Curator of the City of Trinidad with the assistance of the Federation of Culinary Associations of the Republic of Cuba, and the Municipal Company of Commerce and Gastronomy. The event brought together UNESCO personalities and specialists from Cuba as well as from several other countries.

(Source: Radio Trinidad Digital / Translation: Escambray)