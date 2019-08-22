Topes de Collantes, a Natural Paradisiacal Spot within Turnat 2019

This year the event will coincide with the celebration of the International Tourism Day on September 27

Topes de Collantes, in the southern-center of the municipality of Trinidad, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, is one of the sites included in the 12th Nature Tourism Event, Turnat 2019, to be held next September 26 to 28.

Scheduled to kick off September 23 in Ciénaga de Zapata, western province of Matanzas, the event will be extended to the territories of Cienfuegos and Trinidad.

According to the program, the group of travelers will visit the historic urban center of Trinidad and the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills), both declared UNESCO Cultural Heritage Sites in 1988.

In the 253-square-kilometers valley, whose landscape values are noteworthy, there are 73 archaeological sites where remains of vernacular architecture can be admired. This natural historical site is considered the most important sugar emporium of the island during the first half of the 19th century.

Tournat 2019 participants will also enjoy a tour around the Guaurabo River, from where Spanish colonizers entered the third village founded by Diego Velázquez in Cuba.

In Topes de Collantes National Park, visitors will go to see the Museum of Contemporary Art, the House of Coffee and Chocolate, and the nearly 64-meters high Salto del Caburní (Caburní Waterfall), among other sites.

Organized by the Ecotur S.A. Tavel Agency, of the Ministry of Tourism and the Business Group Travel Cuba, Turnat 2019 will be closed on September 28 in Cienfuegos, a city best known as the Pearl of the South.



The event, which will coincide this year with the celebration of the International Tourism Day on September 27, have traditionally been attended by representatives of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and Australia, said Ecotur S.A. officials.

Hiking, ecotourism and fluvial tours, bird watching, canopy, diving, sport fishing and for the first time kayak crossing, are among the activities to be enjoyed by travel agents, tour operators and specialized media attending Turnat 2019.

(Translated from PL)