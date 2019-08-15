Thousand Teachers Back to Classes in Cuba

Around 1.7 million students from the centers attached to the Ministry of Education will join the classrooms in September. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

More than eight thousand teachers will return to the classrooms after the government’s decision to increase salaries in the sector, informed Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, minister of Education, when she began the check-up of preparations for the next academic year in Pinar del Río.

This increase will allow the 2019-2020 school year to begin with 95 percent teacher coverage, without resorting to other alternatives, the Minister confirmed, according to information published today in the Juventud Rebelde newspaper.

She pointed out that there are provinces such as Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, Las Tunas, Pinar del Río and Granma, which should be above that percentage.

Ena Elsa said that the reincorporation process is analyzed in detail, “because we must be sure that these people maintain conditions to develop the teaching-educational process in our schools.

The Minister announced that more than 10,700 educational institutions in Cuba will open their doors on September 2, while it is estimated that more than 1.7 million students from the centers attached to the Ministry of Education will join the classrooms.