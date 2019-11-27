Third Cuban Energy, Oil and Gas Conference Starts in Havana

The event will have presentations and contributions from 50 leaders and experts in the field. (Photo: @CubaBusinessReport).

The 3rd Cuba Conference on energy, oil and gas opens today at Havana’s Melia Cohiba Hotel with a key objective: the start of this year’s Cuba Oil (CUPET) bidding round.



According to the program of the organizing committee, the two-day meeting is a precious opportunity for all potential investors and companies with an interest in Cuba.

“We intend to provide a deep view of the many opportunities and priorities existing in the Caribbean island for national and international investors, partners and suppliers”, the organizing committee said, referring to its extensive range of contacts and businesses.

The event will have presentations and contributions from 50 leaders and experts in the field, drawing attention of more than 350 colleagues and delegates from public and private sectors, from Cuba and the world.

With an estimated seven billion barrels of oil at its sites and highly promising, but underdeveloped fields, CUPET is leading a new push in the oil and gas sector, which is crucial for the country.