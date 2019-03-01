Trinidad’s Hydraulic Rehabilitation Project Moves On

This year, nearly 14-million-pesos are foreseen for the rehabilitation of the water supply system and the treatment of wastewater in Trinidad

The fact that 60 to 80% of the essential resources needed to implement the rehabilitation of the water system in Trinidad are already in Cuba, and that this year 14 million pesos will be allocated for this investment, are definitely two best news for the residents of this south-central territory, which recently celebrated its 505th foundation anniversary.

Yoisel López, director of the project, referred to the way in which the different rehabilitation actions are being carried out, moving from lower to upper areas, although the construction of the sewerage network is more advanced.

From 2012 to 2017, some 20 million pesos were spent in the conclusion of the water supply system of Santiago Escobar-La Chanzoneta, Las Piñas-Santiago-Escobar, La Chanzoneta-La Popa and Trinidad-Casilda, in addition to the lagoon number 1 for the treatment of waste water and the hydraulic network in low areas of the city and some outlying districts.

During a recent working visit, Inés María Chapman, vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, called to speed up the studies on the Algaba wells, a promising source located on the banks of the Agabama River, 22 kilometers away from Trinidad, which might meet the increase in water consumption reported in recent years and which will obviously continue to grow with the development of tourism in the region.

Trinidad is the only city which is not a provincial capital that has been granted a project of this magnitude to improve the water supply system and the wastewater treatment, supported by a 25 million dollars budget granted by the Opec Fund for International Development (OFID), and 62.9 million pesos (CUP) allocated by the State.