Teaching Staff Finalize Details for New School Year in Sancti Spiritus

School personnel is involved in the cleaning of the classrooms and the organization

of the basic teaching aids. (Photo: Radio Sancti Spiritus)

Everything is being taken care of in the 450 educational centers that will be opened in the upcoming academic year

Since Monday, the more than 450 educational institutions that will be opened in the new school year in the province of Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, welcomed the teaching staff and the rest of the workers in order to finalize the details prior to the beginning of classes.

During this week, school personnel is involved in the cleaning of the classrooms and the organization of the basic teaching aids before the arrival of students next September 2nd.

According to Andrei Armas Bravo, provincial director of the Education sector in Sancti Spiritus, there has been an improvement in class coverage after the salary increase announced for budgeted workers.

The 2019-2020 school year is expected to be a superior year in which the link with the family will continue to be fostered, the educational work will be perfected and the knowledge of the Law of National Symbols will be deepened, added the educational officer.



