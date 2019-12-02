Surinamese President to Arrive in Cuba

Cuba and Suriname will be celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The president of Suriname, Desiré Delano Bouterse, will arrive today in Cuba to begin an official visit that will last until next Wednesday, an occasion to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both nations and strengthen cooperation.



According to the official program, he will carry out important activities such as the exchange with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the laying of a wreath on the monument of Cuba´s national hero, Jose Marti.

The agenda also includes a visit to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology to learn details of the progress of Cuba in science and innovation.

Havana and Paramaribo established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1979, and currently bilateral relations, which are expected to be reinforced with this visit, are developing positively.

The main sector of cooperation between these nations is health, and an example of this is that 72 Cuban professionals in that field are currently working in Suriname.

It is also noteworthy that 47 Surinamese students are currently studying in Cuba, 26 of them benefiting from the scholarship program granted by Cuba; and 109 professionals have already graduated on the Caribbean island for the benefit of that South American country.

Another valuable aspect of the relationship is the invariable support of the Suriname government in the fight for the lifting of the U.S. economic-commercial and financial blockade, which has caused damage to the Cuban people for almost six decades.