Sri Lanka: New Victims Reported due to Terrorist Attack

The Agence France-Presse is reporting that 40 people have now been arrested in connection to the Easter attacks. (Photo: Reuters).

A police spokesperson announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the Sri Lanka terrorist attacks has now risen from 290 to 310 victims.

The first memorial services for the victims of these heinous terrorist attacks are expected to take place on Tuesday. They will follow the three minutes of silence that will observed at 8.30 A.M. local time during which the flags on most government buildings will be lowered to half mast.

This memorial service follows the second night that a national curfew has been imposed since the state of emergency came into effect at midnight on Monday.

The Agence France-Presse is reporting that 40 people have now been arrested in connection to the Easter attacks.

One of the suicide bombers who blew himself up in an attack last Sunday had been a suspect who was arrested a few months ago in connection with an incident in Mawanella in which Buddha statues were damaged, highways minister Kabir Hashim said at a press conference on Monday night.

“One of my security officers was attacked in the incident. A few suspects were arrested and some of them were released later. It was found that one of them had been the suicide bomber of an attack that took place last Sunday. I am in the process of receiving more information on this,” he said.

The Sri Lankan Parliament will resume on Tuesday with a statement expected from the Prime Minister.