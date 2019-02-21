Spanish Profood Company Starts Operations in Cuba

The company, dedicated to the elaboration and commercialization of food products and beverages, will be operating in Mariel Special Development Zone

The Spanish company Profood Service S.A. entered into operations in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM by its Spanish acronym) where it will carry out the elaboration and commercialization of food products, beverages and dispensing machines destined to the hotel sector and the domestic network of stores.

Upon completion of the investment process of its plant, the entity will be able to produce juices, cocktails, beverages, liquors, nuts, cereals and lyophilized products such as coffee and cocoa, according to a press release published on the ZEDM website.

Dispensing machines for some of these products are also assembled in the plant, and the company provides services of maintenance, repair and replacement of the equipment.

The 2,000-square meter factory has modern technologies and highly trained workers and it is foreseen that to the maximum of its productive capacity will have a catalog of more than 300 products and will be able to elaborate about 26 million annual units.

The productive processes of Profood Service S.A. include linking with local companies to obtain raw materials that meet international quality standards as products such as sugar, fruit pulp, sugar alcohols, flour and starches are purchased in the domestic market.

Profood Service S.A. is a subsidiary of the Spanish trading company Hotelsa Alimentación S.L., devoted to the development and marketing of food and beverages for the hotel trade. It has presence in Europe and the Americas, including Cuba, where they have 25 years of experience in the supply.