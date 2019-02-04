School Year Benefits from Investments in Sancti Spíritus

This year, the educational sector in Sancti Spiritus will allocate more than one million pesos for the acquisition of equipment and furniture to improve the conditions of schools in the territory

The Regional Office of Education in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, has earmarked over a million pesos for investments in 2019, in order to guarantee students and professors the best possible scenario during the school year.

Julio Castillo Hernández, head of the investment department of the sector in this province told Escambray that the budget allocated for the purchase of computing and electrical equipment as well as furniture is in line with the needs identified in all the municipalities of the territory.

According to the official, the institutions that will be provided with resources such as freezers, refrigerators, water boxes and industrial kitchens, among others, will be also submitted to maintenance during this year, which will be executed with an extra budget still to be defined.

Castillo Hernández also said that the school network of Trinidad is considered a priority for the current period and, although variations may arise depending on the amount of the allocation, eight institutions of this southern region need to be repaired.