Sancti Spiritus’s Cepeda Leads Team for Can-Am League

Frederich Cepedea is one of the four outfielders selected to compete in Canada.

Veteran outfielder Frederich Cepeda heads the Cuban baseball team that will leave for Canada on Wednesday to take part in the Can-Am League from June 14 to 30.

Cepeda is accompanied by other four athletes from this central Cuban territory: Yunior Ibarra, Orlando Acebey, Pedro Álvarez and young talented Roberto Hernández, who made a great performance in the U-23 National Baseball Series.

Yovani Aragón, Cuba’s national baseball director told Jit that as a result of dialogues and bilateral efforts, the corresponding visas were received on Monday afternoon.

This way everything is ready for the participation of the Cuban athletes in the event, a key factor in their preparation towards Lima XVIII Pan American Games, where they will be coached by Rey Vicente Anglada.

Aragón, also vice president of the Cuban Baseball Federation

(FCB), said that the stay in Canada will allow to deal with the visa procedures to participate in the traditional match scheduled for June 2-6 in North Carolina, USA.

The team is composed as follows:

Catchers: Frank C. Morejón Reyes, Yosvany Alarcón Tardío, Yunior Ibarra Araque y Alfredo Fadraga Pérez.

Infielders: Yordanis Samón Matamoros, Carlos Benítez Pérez, Raúl González Isidoria, Jorge Enrique Alomá Herrera, César Prieto Echevarría, Orlando Acebey Gutiérrez y Andrés Hernández Díaz.

Outfielders: Yoelkis Guibert Stevens, Yuniesky Larduet Domínguez, Yoelkis Céspedes Maceo y Fréderich Cepeda Cruz.

Pitchers: Wilson Paredes Céspedes, Frank L. Medina García, Pablo Luis Guillén Díaz, Pedro Álvarez Jiménez, Yariel Rodríguez Yordi, Misael Villa Santos, Yosimar Cousín de la Rosa, Lázaro Blanco Matos, Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez, Rafael Sánchez Thopé, Norge C. Vera Aldama, Yudiel Rodríguez León y Roberto Hernández Navarro.

Source: ACN

Translation: Escambray





