City of Sancti Spiritus Renovates for Anniversary Foundation

The old railroad station located in Colón neighbourhood has been completely restored. (Photo: José A. Rodríguez).

On the eve of the 505th anniversary of its foundation, Sancti Spíritus promotes several actions for social and economic benefit

Different works and construction actions aimed at increasing the quality of life of the people, the diversification of services and the improvement of the image of public areas and institutions are promoted in the city of Sancti Spíritus, which will be celebrating the 505th anniversary of its foundation next June 4.

Refering to the different construction works underway, the President of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power, Alexis Lorente Jiménez, highlighted the integral rehabilitation of the Municipal Dental Clinic and the House of Musical Promotions, as well as the repair of both the railway and the inter-municipal bus stations.

The head of government in the territory also mentioned the restoration of the Puente Yayabo (Yayabo Bridge) —one of the three architectural jewels of the fourth village founded in Cuba— and the creation of a computing area for recreational purposes in Los Caballitos Amusement Park.

In addition to the painting of facades of houses and institution, the celebration of the new birthday of the village will bring new gastronomy services with the opening of centers for the sale of fish, ice cream, and sándwiches, among others.